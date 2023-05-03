Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 4:38 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city. . View image in full screen
A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue east area in connection with an investigation into the alleged uploading of child sexual abuse material to the internet.

Police said, as a result, 33-year-old Tula Ram Sunwar from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSChild PornographyCrime TorontoChild Sexual Abuse MaterialToronto man charged
