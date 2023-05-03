Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.
Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue east area in connection with an investigation into the alleged uploading of child sexual abuse material to the internet.
Police said, as a result, 33-year-old Tula Ram Sunwar from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.
Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
