COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new hospitalized cases, low risk index holds steady

Send this page to someone via email

For a fifth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a low level following no new deaths and 14 new lab-confirmed cases, including two new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

Indicators for the index this week include:

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index issued by Peterborough Public Health on May 3, 2023.

Other viral respiratory indicators include low levels for respiratory emergency department visits and respiratory outbreaks and moderate levels for respiratory hospital admissions and influenza test per cent positivity.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 143 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the April 26 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 14 since the April 26 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 21 — down from 28 reported on April 26 and 49 reported on April 19. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

7:10 Health Matters: Living with long COVID

Hospitalizations: 626 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — two more since the April 26 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported seven inpatients as of April 27 (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 58 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,411 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,247 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Facility outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. One new outbreak was declared since April 26:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the north win on April 27

Other active outbreaks:

Regency of Lakefield retirement home in Lakefield: Outbreak declared on April 24.

The health unit has reported 248 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 411,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — an additional 119 since the April 26 update. There have been 20,511 booster doses over the last six months (15 per cent of the eligible population).

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent (125,335 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,253) have two doses.

85 per cent (125,335 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,253) have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69 ): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

0:31 How will millions of COVID-19 vaccines that are set to expire be used?

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.