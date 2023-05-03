Manitoba takes steps to address rural policing concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Proposed amendments to the Police Services Act aim to give rural Manitoba more control and address unique safety concerns, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday.

“Crime is a concern across Manitoba and there are unique challenges in rural Manitoba, particularly when it comes to the staffing of policing positions,” said Goertzen. “Local municipalities need more options and more control to improve community safety.

“Municipalities have long asked for the ability to have community safety officers enforce additional provincial laws.”

Gortzen said Manitoba has taken action to address local safety concerns by expanding the powers of community safety officers in rural and urban municipalities. The changes will offer multiple solutions to meet the specific needs of each community.

“The Association of Manitoba Municipalities welcomes the Manitoba government’s commitment to expand the responsibilities and powers of community safety officers,” said Kam Blight, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

“The proposed amendments offer municipalities an additional avenue to boost safety measures in their communities.”

Goertzen and Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith are urging the federal government to fund the back pay it negotiated for the RCMP, which could significantly impact many municipalities.

“We appreciate and value the work of the RCMP in Manitoba,” said Goertzen. “However, municipalities were not consulted nor were they involved in the negotiation of the back pay that the federal government negotiated in the RCMP contract.

“Simply handing the bill to municipalities isn’t good enough and will significantly impact local municipalities and their residents.”

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities has also strongly urged the federal government to reconsider its approach and absorb all retroactive salary costs immediately, added Goertzen.