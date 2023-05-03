S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil drops below US$70 per barrel

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.58 points at 20,395.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.53 points at 33,620.00. The S&P 500 index was down 1.19 points at 4,118.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 34.14 points at 12,114.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.43 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.60 at US$69.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$2,029.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$3.84 a pound.