Police looking for suspect in 2 store robberies in south-end Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a robber with an apparent nicotine habit who targeted two south-end Guelph businesses.

They were informed about a man in his late 20s who was seen inside a Clair Road East business around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the suspect went behind a counter, where a clerk caught him trying to grab some cigarettes.

They say the clerk intervened and the suspect pushed him several times before leaving the store empty-handed.

A few minutes later, the same suspect reportedly went to another store nearby.

Investigators say a clerk was offered $20 for two packs of cigarettes but refused.

They say the clerk was then pushed by the suspect, who went behind the counter and stole five packs of cigarettes before fleeing.

Investigators say there were no injuries in either incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7387 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.