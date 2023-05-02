Area near Fort McMurray on alert as fire evacuations ordered in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are warning residents in northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes.

An evacuation alert, warning that people should be prepared to leave on short notice, has been issued for an area south of Fort McMurray.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the alert is for residents of Fort McMurray First Nation, Gregoire Lake Estates and Anzac — all approximately 50 kilometres south of the city Fort McMurray.

Read more: Leduc County issues critical evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon

In 2016, a fire swept through Fort McMurray, causing the largest wildfire evacuation in Alberta history and displacing nearly 90,000 people.

Authorities are instructing residents in areas with evacuation orders to leave immediately and to take their pets, important documents, food and water.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, an evacuation order was lifted for residents of the hamlet of Evansburg, about 120 kilometres west of Edmonton. The order was issued on Saturday night as an out-of-control wildfire approached.

Residents were told to go to recreation facilities in the nearby communities of Wildwood and Peers.

A state of local emergency remains in effect for Parkland County, just west of Edmonton.

Read more: Evacuation order lifted for some Yellowhead and Parkland County residents forced out by wildfire

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services also announced a fire ban Tuesday as it tried to put out several grass fires on the outskirts of the city.

Acting fire Chief David Lazenby said firefighters are dependent on a change in weather as temperatures over the next few days are to remain unseasonably hot.