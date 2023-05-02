Plane crashes at Langley Regional Airport, pilot and passenger airlifted to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A plane crashed at the Langley Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, Langley Township Fire Chief Jason de Roy confirmed.

The incident reportedly happened near 56th Avenue and 216th Street just after 3 p.m.

de Roy said the plane was coming in for a landing when it clipped a truck that was travelling along 216th Street. The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital in a ground ambulance, RCMP said in a release.

The plane then hit the airport’s perimeter fence before coming down short of the runway and catching fire.

BC Emergency Health Services, Township of Langley Fire and Langley RCMP responded.

There were two people on board, the pilot and the passenger. Both got out of the wreckage and are getting medical attention, de Roy confirmed. Langley RCMP said both were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The pilot had not radioed ahead that there were any problems, he added.

View image in full screen This photo shows the white truck with a crumpled roof outside the Langley Regional Airport. Karl Cassleman

Emergency personnel remain on scene and the Transportation Safety Board has been contacted.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

