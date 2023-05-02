Cat found in parcel originating from China by CBSA officers in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A cat is now in the care of the BC SPCA after being found in mysterious circumstances.

Precious Cargo, as she was named by the organization, was found recently in a parcel originating from China that was being examined by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond.

The officers noticed the box was damaged and had a hole in the side but there was no evidence of urine or feces in the box. The BC SPCA said it appears the cat was a stowaway but they did not provide further details.

“When the CBSA officer looked into the box, the officer saw a pair of eyes staring back which blinked,” Binder Kooner, chief of operations for the CBSA said in a release.

The officers were able to coax the cat into a spare kennel and give her bedding and water.

“We contacted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the BC SPCA, who sent an animal control officer to bring the cat directly to an emergency vet clinic,” Kooner added.

Precious Cargo has now been placed into foster care and her foster mom intends to adopt her.

The CFIA asked for the cat to be vaccinated against rabies to ensure Canadian import requirement in case the cat had travelled from China, however, it is not known if she did.

“No one knows how long the cat spent in transit, so she was kept at the emergency vet clinic for a week to stabilize,” Krista Shaw, manager of the BC SPCA’s Richmond community animal centre said in a statement.

“She was vaccinated against rabies, given fluids to rehydrate and was tested for foreign parasites and diseases. She also received medication to help stimulate her appetite as she was not eating.”

Precious Cargo was very fearful at first, Shaw added, but she is now in the care of a foster mom who intends to adopt her once she is able.

“The foster mom tells me that she is slowly starting to eat and drink more and is getting comfortable around her and her home,” Shaw added. “She loves belly rubs and a good stretch on her lap.”

If anyone can help this cat and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, visit their website.