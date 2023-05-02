Prohibited driver hit four-year-old on bike on Vancouver Island, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island driver accused of hitting a four-year-old girl on her bike is in even more trouble after police checked his record.

Westshore RCMP say the girl was riding along a street in Langford, B.C., when she veered from the curb onto the roadway and was hit by a passing Mazda.

The girl has serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after the crash last Thursday.

The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene. Police say they learned he had been prohibited from driving because of being unlicensed and impaired.

Mounties say in a statement they obtained a breath sample and while the man did have alcohol in his system, it was under the legal limit.

He was arrested and released until a court date in June with conditions he not be found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.