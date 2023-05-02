20-year-old man charged with murder in connection with fatal Vaughan shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on April 19, 30-year-old Illia Ayo, of no fixed address, was arrested in a stolen vehicle in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area of Toronto.

Police said at the time of the arrest, there was a second person in the vehicle who allegedly assisted Ayo in avoiding being arrested.

Police said Ayo and 20-year-old Abdinasir Aden from Toronto have been charged with a combined 23 offences.

According to police, Ayo has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and several weapons-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Aden has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and additional weapons-related charges.

Police said on March 9, officers received a call for a shooting in the Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive area at around 3:45 a.m.

“Officers arrived and found a male victim with gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release. “The victim was transported to a trauma centre but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

He was later identified as 24-year-old Alexander Mills-Smith from Toronto.

Officers said two additional victims with gunshot wounds were located by police in Toronto.

Police said a 20-year-old man with serious injuries, and a 21-year-old woman with minor injuries were taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.