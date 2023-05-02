Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10-year-old boy missing in Surrey, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 3:51 pm
Osman Abdulwahid has gone missing in Surrey. He was last seen at 5 a.m. on May 2.
Osman Abdulwahid has gone missing in Surrey. He was last seen at 5 a.m. on May 2. RCMP handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Surrey and the RCMP is hoping the public can keep an eye out for him.

Osman Abdulwahid was reported missing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but his family said he was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street at around 5 a.m.

In a Tuesday news release, the family said his communication skills are limited and he may only be able to provide short answers to questions.

RCMP and his family are very concerned about his well-being.

Adbulwahid is five feet tall and 121 pounds with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, and orange shorts with a black stripe on the side, and white basketball shoes.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Anyone who sees Abdulwahid is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and remain with him until the police arrive.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
MissingMissing boyBC missing personBC missingSurrey missingMissing 10-year-oldSurrey missing boyMissing 10 year old SurreyMissing boy SurreySurrey missing 10 year old
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers