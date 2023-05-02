10-year-old boy missing in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Surrey and the RCMP is hoping the public can keep an eye out for him.

Osman Abdulwahid was reported missing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but his family said he was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street at around 5 a.m.

In a Tuesday news release, the family said his communication skills are limited and he may only be able to provide short answers to questions.

RCMP and his family are very concerned about his well-being.

Adbulwahid is five feet tall and 121 pounds with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, and orange shorts with a black stripe on the side, and white basketball shoes.

Anyone who sees Abdulwahid is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and remain with him until the police arrive.