A look at King Charles III’s connection to Toronto

Before becoming King, Charles visited Canada on 19 occasions as Prince of Wales. Six visits included stops in Toronto.

“Fifty years, 19 visits to Canada as a whole. He’s gone literally coast to coast to coast, every province multiple times,” said royal commentator Patricia Treble.

“Six out of 19 is not bad for one city…. The first trip was when he was a bachelor.”

Charles visit in 1979

Charles visit in 1979

In 1979, Charles came to Toronto for the first time to visit one of his regiments, the Royal Regiment of Canada.

“He has a big military affiliation for a lot of regiments here in Canada and he was here to see the regiment,” said Treble.

“It was the heyday of him being the bachelor prince…. So there were a lot of young women around and he was 31 years old, he had just got out of the navy and he was kind of dashing back then and he had the reputation of being an action figure.”

He wouldn’t remain a bachelor for long; the Prince of Wales would return to Toronto in 1991 with his wife Princess Diana and two sons, William and Harry.

Charles visit in 1991

Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Toronto at the beginning of their Canadian tour in October 1991.

On one of his most notable trips, Charles and Diana attended a service at St. James Cathedral.

“That was one of the most amazing ones because they still had the Royal Yacht Britannia and that came into the waterfront here,” said Treble.

“Everyone came down to the waterfront and was watching it as it came in. They were using it as their base and they went all over southern Ontario.”

The trip was a successful one, but Treble said it was evident that the marriage between Charles and Diana was on was on the rocks.

“As much as they loved the boys and you can see how much they love the boys — they were wrapping their arms around them — you couldn’t hide the fact that the marriage was really in trouble and it really shone through and overshadowed this tour a bit,” Treble said.

Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry add their names to a Bible reserved for official visits at St. James Anglican Cathedral while attending Sunday service at the church during their visit to Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 27, 1991.

Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at St. James Anglican Cathedral to attend the Sunday morning service during their visit to Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 27, 1991.

Charles solo visits to Toronto in 1996 and 2001

Charles returned to Toronto in 1996 and 2001 on solo trips.

“It’s a quiet visit…. Diana would draw the crowds but (Charles) does what he always does. He goes to his events,” Treble said.

In 1996 Charles visited the Dovercourt Boys and Girls Club.

“He sunk a basketball. It took him two tries but he sunk it,” she said.

“You see him just getting on with his job being the Prince of Wales and going out and doing all the charitable functions.

Prince Charles speaks after a cultural and artistic performance by young Canadians at the Gooderham and Worts Historical Site in Toronto on Monday, April 30, 2001.

Charles visit to Toronto 2009

Charles’ trip in November 2009 was with Camilla and it was Toronto’s first introduction to the prince’s wife.

“They come in 2009, four years after their wedding,” Treble said.

“It was very cold…. There were big crowds again because it was something new; people who hadn’t seen Camilla, this was her introductory tour to Canada and people who were at the receptions at the Carlu … they shook hands with absolutely everyone at that reception.”

In this Nov. 6, 2009 photo, Prince Charles, left, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

Charles visit in 2012, his last before becoming King

Charles’ last visit before becoming King Charles III was in 2012; he was joined by Camilla again for the Diamond Jubilee.

“By then the queen is no longer making trips. Her last trip to Canada was 2010,” Treble said.

"One of the fun things they did is he was DJing on the turntables."

He also visited the Yonge Street Mission, which has a connection to the Prince’s trust.

“There were big crowds. If you have a big event and a purpose, the crowds will come,” she said.

It’s been over a decade since King Charles’ last visit to Toronto and while no royal tours to Canada have been announced, Treble said there could be one in the future.

“I think what we will probably be seeing is now gear up — the speculation is — coronation tour,” she said.

“I think what we will probably see in the next year or two is (Charles and Camilla) and speculation that we will probably be seeing William and Kate.”