2 Toronto police officers charged after allegedly stealing alcohol seized during arrest

Two Toronto police officers have been charged after they allegedly stole alcohol that had been seized during an arrest, the force says.

Toronto police said on April 12, two officers arrested a person who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Officers said during the arrest, two bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered.

According to police, the stolen alcohol was taken to 51 Division.

Police said the two officers were allegedly later seen taking the stolen items to their personal vehicles.

Officers said search warrants were executed and the stolen property was allegedly recovered from the home of one of the officers and the other’s personal vehicle.

Officers said 55-year-old Const. Brian James and 27-year-old Thomas Victor were arrested.

They have each been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust.

James and Victor are scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Police said James has 27 years of service, while Victor has five.

According to police, both officers have been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.