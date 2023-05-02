Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto police officers charged after allegedly stealing alcohol seized during arrest

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 3:26 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Toronto police officers have been charged after they allegedly stole alcohol that had been seized during an arrest, the force says.

Toronto police said on April 12, two officers arrested a person who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Officers said during the arrest, two bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered.

According to police, the stolen alcohol was taken to 51 Division.

Police said the two officers were allegedly later seen taking the stolen items to their personal vehicles.

Officers said search warrants were executed and the stolen property was allegedly recovered from the home of one of the officers and the other’s personal vehicle.

Officers said 55-year-old Const. Brian James and 27-year-old Thomas Victor were arrested.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They have each been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust.

James and Victor are scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Police said James has 27 years of service, while Victor has five.

According to police, both officers have been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSstolen alcoholOfficers arrestedpolice officers arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers