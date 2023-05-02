33-year-old charged after threats to kill Aylmer, Ont. police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after Aylmer, Ont., police received several death threats from a resident over the phone.

After receiving multiple messages from the same suspect over the last few weeks, Aylmer police received another call on April 24 at 8 p.m., where the man stated that he was planning to murder officers.

The caller was later identified and taken into custody.

A 33-year-old Aylmer man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in June.