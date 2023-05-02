Menu

Crime

30 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing in southern Alta.

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:55 pm
Coutts border drug bust View image in full screen
Drugs seized at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta on April 9, 2023. Supplied/CBSA
A 35-year-old commercial truck driver faces drug trafficking charges after border officials say they unearthed a significant quantity of suspected illicit drugs being smuggled into Canada.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials confirm the truck arrived at the Coutts border crossing, spanning Montana and Alberta, on April 9 with an undisclosed shipment destined for Calgary.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 5.7 grams of suspected opium.

A suspect was arrested and, the following day, charged with importation of a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and smuggling into Canada.

Trending Now

The accused, whose name, gender and hometown have not been released, is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on May 26.

The estimated value of the suspected drugs has not been confirmed by the CBSA. As of 2022, RCMP indicated 30 kilograms of cocaine had an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

CocaineCBSACouttssmugglingBorder drug bustAlberta border drug bustCanada border cocainecocaine seized at Coutts
