Crime

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Mounties in West Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:33 pm
FILE. Cigarette being held. View image in full screen
FILE. Cigarette being held. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
Thousands of cartons of illegal cigarettes were stashed in a West Kelowna home until last Saturday when RCMP took them into their possession.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna and during the search officers located 3,031 cartons of illegal cigarettes which equates to 30,310 packs.

Illegal cigarette sales hurting B.C. convenience stores

Also seized were four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney said in a press release.

“In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending multiple charges against a West Kelowna man.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

