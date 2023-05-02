Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Mounties in West Kelowna

See more sharing options

Thousands of cartons of illegal cigarettes were stashed in a West Kelowna home until last Saturday when RCMP took them into their possession.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna and during the search officers located 3,031 cartons of illegal cigarettes which equates to 30,310 packs.

Also seized were four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney said in a press release.

“In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending multiple charges against a West Kelowna man.