Saskatoon city councillor calls for Sask. government help city deal with homelessness

Saskatoon’s Ward 3 city councillor is calling on the provincial government to step up and assist in dealing with homelessness, addictions and mental health in the city.

David Kirton submitted a letter to Premier Scott Moe and ministers Everett Hindley, Gene Makowsky and Paul Merriman that highlights the importance of services like the Emergency Wellness Centre, which relocated to the Fairhaven neighbourhood, but also brings attention to the impact that service is having on the surrounding community.

Kirton offered some solutions in the letter, noting that a review of the centre is needed, and a working group consisting of the province, the city, Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatoon Fire Department, the Saskatoon Tribal Council and others needs to be created.

“Many of the problems we are seeing in Fairhaven and the Confederation Suburban Centre are associated with individuals who are unhoused and have complex needs (addictions, mental health etc). This is not limited to Fairhaven, but in fact can be seen throughout Saskatoon,” Kirton said.

He said through consultation with other agencies in Saskatoon, he noted there are roughly 100 people on the streets in Saskatoon who have complex needs, and either can’t get into a shelter, choose not to stay in a shelter, or are getting kicked out of the shelters.

Kirton said he wants the province to fund facilities for these 100 people, noting they need to be smaller and spread throughout the city.

“Finding a solution for these 100 people will make it safer for the people inside Saskatoon’s shelters, safer for business and property owners in Fairhaven and safer for the people with those complex needs. It is an important step that I hope the Saskatchewan Government will recognize.”

Global News has reached out to the Saskatoon Tribal Council and the province for comment.

More to come.