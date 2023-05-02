Dump truck, semi end up in rural Manitoba ditch after highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A dump truck and a semi ended up in a ditch in the RM of Ste. Anne after a crash Monday, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Richer. A dump truck being used to haul dirt was headed east, police said, and was trying to turn right on Road 42E, when it was hit from behind by the semi.

Both vehicles went into the ditch, and the drivers both needed to be extricated from their vehicles — a process the Richer Fire Department said took two-and-a-half hours.

The dump truck driver, 53, from Steinbach, and the 73-year-old semi driver, from the RM of Whitemouth, are both in stable condition in hospital.