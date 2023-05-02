Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dump truck, semi end up in rural Manitoba ditch after highway crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:21 am
The aftermath of a crash between a semi and a dump truck on Highway 1. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a crash between a semi and a dump truck on Highway 1. Richer Fire Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dump truck and a semi ended up in a ditch in the RM of Ste. Anne after a crash Monday, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Richer. A dump truck being used to haul dirt was headed east, police said, and was trying to turn right on Road 42E, when it was hit from behind by the semi.

Both vehicles went into the ditch, and the drivers both needed to be extricated from their vehicles — a process the Richer Fire Department said took two-and-a-half hours.

The dump truck driver, 53, from Steinbach, and the 73-year-old semi driver, from the RM of Whitemouth, are both in stable condition in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Semi driver faces charges after crash with car leads to five-hour environmental cleanup'
Semi driver faces charges after crash with car leads to five-hour environmental cleanup
CrashCollisionManitoba RCMPHighway crashSemi CrashManitoba trafficDump-Truck Crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers