2 injured, man in custody after Toronto stabbing: officials

At least one man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.
Toronto police were called to the Brimley Road and Huntingwood Drive area just before 9 p.m., the force said in a tweet.
Toronto police said they received reports of a man with a knife in the area and found one victim with a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One person was in custody.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that two people had been taken to a trauma centre. One was potentially in life-threatening condition, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
More on Crime
- ‘Invasion of privacy’: Women say they found a hidden camera in bathroom of B.C. Airbnb
- Suspect wanted for murder of man refereeing Toronto soccer game tops Canada’s most wanted list
- ‘I apologize to everyone,’ Ontario man says at sentencing for throwing gravel at prime minister
- ‘Zero leads’: Shooter vanishes after killing 5 neighbours, say Texas police
Comments