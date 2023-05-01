Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

2 injured, man in custody after Toronto stabbing: officials

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 10:05 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
At least one man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to the Brimley Road and Huntingwood Drive area just before 9 p.m., the force said in a tweet.

Toronto police said they received reports of a man with a knife in the area and found one victim with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One person was in custody.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that two people had been taken to a trauma centre. One was potentially in life-threatening condition, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingBrimley RoadHuntingwood Drive
