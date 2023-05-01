2 injured, man in custody after Toronto stabbing: officials

Send this page to someone via email

At least one man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to the Brimley Road and Huntingwood Drive area just before 9 p.m., the force said in a tweet.

Toronto police said they received reports of a man with a knife in the area and found one victim with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One person was in custody.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that two people had been taken to a trauma centre. One was potentially in life-threatening condition, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

