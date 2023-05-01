Menu



Crime

Assault in bank vestibule leads to charges for Guelph man: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 1, 2023 5:33 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Taking a nap in an ATM vestibule has led to charges to a Guelph man.

Around 1 a.m. on March 21, a security guard at a bank branch on Victoria Road North discovered a man lying down inside in the ATM area.

The guard asked the man to leave or he would notify police. Investigators say that was when the man got up and began throwing punches with both hands at the guard.

They say the guard was struck 10 times in the head and face resulting in several cuts and bruises.

Read more: Guelph man faces assault charges after incident during rec hockey game: police

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance. On Friday, police located and arrested the individual in the downtown area.

A 31-year-old is facing charges of assault and breaching probation. He is set to appear in a Guelph court on May 31.

 

AssaultGuelph NewsSecurityGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceBankLoiteringvestibule
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

