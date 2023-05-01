Assault in bank vestibule leads to charges for Guelph man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Taking a nap in an ATM vestibule has led to charges to a Guelph man.

Around 1 a.m. on March 21, a security guard at a bank branch on Victoria Road North discovered a man lying down inside in the ATM area.

The guard asked the man to leave or he would notify police. Investigators say that was when the man got up and began throwing punches with both hands at the guard.

They say the guard was struck 10 times in the head and face resulting in several cuts and bruises.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance. On Friday, police located and arrested the individual in the downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old is facing charges of assault and breaching probation. He is set to appear in a Guelph court on May 31.