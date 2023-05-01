Souls Harbour opens new affordable housing for women, children in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A new affordable housing project has officially opened its doors along Nova Scotia’s eastern shore to help women and children who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission says the new oceanside property not only offers housing security to 12 families but a bright future.

Staff trudged through the wind and rain on Monday to help move the families into their homes, lifting boxes and stacking dishes in their new apartments.

“We have young single moms with kids, we have older moms with older kids, we have senior citizens, we have single ladies, a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of different stories that brought them to wherever they are in this life,” says Chief Operating Officer Cherry Laxton.

Souls Harbour broke ground on the development a little over a year ago after receiving funds through the federal rapid housing initiative.

Laxton says for many the day was filled with mixed emotions.

“There’s a lot of excitement, but there’s also some tears of joy and just trepidation about moving out into a new space,” says Laxton. “Some of them have been living in shared accommodation for the last few months.”

View image in full screen Souls Harbour has officially opened a new affordable housing complex for women and children along Nova Scotia’s eastern shore. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

A director with Souls Harbour says for the women and kids now housed in the apartment building the future looks bright.

“They’re one step closer to pulling everything together,” says Marni Yuke. “Especially the ladies that are here with young children. It’s just a whole other level of safety and knowing this is like a restart.”

But she says there is still more work to do amid the province’s housing crunch. Yuke adds they had no problem filling up the 12 units.

“There’s a long list of waiting,” Yuke says. “You feel bad because you can’t help everyone at the same moment, but then it makes us know the need is that great that hopefully it will spur on some other projects for us.”

View image in full screen Souls Harbour staff helped move 12 families into their new homes on Monday, May 1st. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Adsum for Women and Children says demand for its services is also high.

All 25 units at its affordable housing complex “The Sunflower” are spoken for and could be several times over.

Hallie Burt works as a social worker for Adsum under the Diverting Families program.

“All our programs are turning people away because we just don’t have the capacity as one organization,” says Hallie Burt.

“A big piece of that is there is no housing,” she explains. “There are so many people that are just struggling to find that housing when the demand is getting higher and higher. We’re seeing folks experiencing homelessness for the very first time.”

She says Adsum is working on many projects to continue to address issues around housing.

“I hear there are things bubbling under the surface,” Burt says. “I know Adsum is constantly trying to work towards permanent housing solutions. That’s really where we want to aim. Our dream is to end homeless.”

Both groups agree the way to reach that dream is by building more affordable housing.