National

Crime

Selkirk RCMP seize sawed-off rifle and pepper spray from vehicle

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:28 pm
Selkirk RCMP have seized a sawed-off rifle and pepper spray from a vehicle in the early hours of the morning Saturday. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP have seized a sawed-off rifle and pepper spray from a vehicle in the early hours of the morning Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Selkirk RCMP have seized a sawed-off rifle and pepper spray from a vehicle in the early hours of the morning Saturday.

At 3:20 a.m. police say officers were on patrol on Main Street when an officer saw a black SUV with five people inside driving at night with no lights on.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and when they went to present a written warning for not having lights on, they noticed open alcohol in the vehicle and at that time a search was done.

The search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off rifle and pepper spray, police say.

The 40-year-old female driver from Selkirk was given a written warning for the lights and the 38-year-old rear passenger, also from Selkirk, was taken into custody and charged. He remains in custody.

