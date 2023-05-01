51-year-old Regina woman who worked as a cleaner facing fraud, theft charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old Regina woman is facing fraud and theft charges following an investigation into three separate incidents of debit/credit card fraud and theft.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), Patricia Baziniak was charged and arrested on April 4.

The first theft occurred in August 2022, when a victim, who lived in a seniors’ apartment complex, told police that she was getting ready for a lunch outing when she noticed several pieces of her jewelry were missing.

“When she went to pay for her meal, she discovered her credit card was also missing,” stated the RPS. “The victim called the credit card company to report it missing and was made aware of several fraudulent charges on the card from earlier in the week.”

Police stated the second victim was also a resident in a different seniors’ complex and the suspect was her cleaner as well.

“On February 2, 2023, the victim noticed that her credit card was missing and when she looked at her statement, she discovered several fraudulent transactions,” according to a release.

Police said a third victim stated that she was working as a care aide in the suspect’s home when she received her February 2023 bank statement.

“It outlined multiple fraudulent charges which occurred over the previous month,” the release stated.

Police stated over the course of several weeks, investigators worked to determine the circumstances of these three occurrences and gather evidence, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

The accused will make her first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on May 29 at 9:30 a.m.