Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

51-year-old Regina woman who worked as a cleaner facing fraud, theft charges

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 3:50 pm
Regina Police badge
A 51-year-old Regina woman who worked as a cleaner in a seniors' complex has been arrested and charged with fraud and theft after an investigation of three separate incidents. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 51-year-old Regina woman is facing fraud and theft charges following an investigation into three separate incidents of debit/credit card fraud and theft.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), Patricia Baziniak was charged and arrested on April 4.

Read more: Regina woman to be charged with defrauding local senior

The first theft occurred in August 2022, when a victim, who lived in a seniors’ apartment complex, told police that she was getting ready for a lunch outing when she noticed several pieces of her jewelry were missing.

“When she went to pay for her meal, she discovered her credit card was also missing,” stated the RPS. “The victim called the credit card company to report it missing and was made aware of several fraudulent charges on the card from earlier in the week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated the second victim was also a resident in a different seniors’ complex and the suspect was her cleaner as well.

“On February 2, 2023, the victim noticed that her credit card was missing and when she looked at her statement, she discovered several fraudulent transactions,” according to a release.

Read more: Alberta senior warns others not to fall for scams targeting the elderly

Police said a third victim stated that she was working as a care aide in the suspect’s home when she received her February 2023 bank statement.

Trending Now

“It outlined multiple fraudulent charges which occurred over the previous month,” the release stated.

Police stated over the course of several weeks, investigators worked to determine the circumstances of these three occurrences and gather evidence, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

The accused will make her first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: '‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique'
‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsTheftInvestigationFraudRegina Police ServiceSenior Fraudsenior theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers