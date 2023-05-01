4 people taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of Creditview and Bristol roads.

Officers said three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News four patients were assessed and three were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person was taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

