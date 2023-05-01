Menu

Traffic

4 people taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:55 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THECANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Four people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of Creditview and Bristol roads.

Officers said three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News four patients were assessed and three were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person was taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

