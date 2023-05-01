Menu

Alleged Chinese police stations still open in Quebec amid ongoing police probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 2:25 pm
Questions persist around Canadian probe into suspected Chinese police stations
Human rights group Safeguard Defenders has exposed an alleged network of dozens of suspected Chinese outposts around the world, including in the U.S. and Canada.
Two Montreal-area community groups under investigation for allegedly hosting secret Chinese government police stations say they are operating normally.

Their comments contradict claims made last week by federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who told a parliamentary committee that the RCMP had closed all the alleged secret police stations in the country.

The RCMP say their investigation into the suspected police stations in Montreal and its South Shore suburb Brossard, Que., is ongoing.

But the two Chinese groups — Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal and Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud — say they haven’t been asked to close by the federal police force.

The said Friday in a joint statement that they have co-operated with the investigation but that communication between them and the RCMP had ceased.

The alleged police stations are described as overseas outposts that harass people on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, but the Chinese government has denied those claims.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

