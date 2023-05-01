SLGA store locations sell off as Saskatchewan government winds down retail

Send this page to someone via email

Seven properties once owned by SLGA Retail Inc. have been sold off.

The Saskatchewan government said offers have been accepted for properties in Esterhazy, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Carlyle, Humboldt and Moosomin.

The province said the combined sales brought in $2,085,000.

“I am pleased with the level of interest we have seen in these buildings,” Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Minister Lori Carr said.

“Selling the properties is another step in the process to wind down SLGA Retail Inc. and the proceeds from the sales will also support important public services across the province.”

The provincial government also sold off liquor permits in February, with some, like the La Ronge permit, drumming up over $3 million.

SLGA owned 19 of the 34 store locations in the province, and five of those will be repurposed for other government organizations.

Stores started closing in mid-January, with the NDP saying in November 2022 that 350 employees faced unemployment.

Carr corrected that number at the time, saying it was 287 full-time equivalents.