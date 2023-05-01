Inquest jury deliberates on Myles Gray’s death after severe beating by Vancouver police

The jury at a British Columbia coroner’s inquest has begun deliberations following 11 days of testimony about the death of Myles Gray after a beating by Vancouver police officers nearly eight years ago.

Coroner Larry Marzinzik reminded jurors they are not to make any findings of legal responsibility when they form their possible recommendations.

Gray, who was 33, died in August 2015 after a beating by several officers that left him with injuries including hemorrhaging in his testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

Marzinzik tasked the jury with classifying Gray’s death and explained the five categories: natural death, accidental death, suicide, homicide or undetermined.

He said homicide refers to a death due to injury intentionally inflicted by another person, but it’s a neutral term that doesn’t imply fault or blame.

An accidental death is due to unintentional or unexpected injury and a natural death is due to disease, not resulting secondarily from injuries or environmental factors.

Dr. Matthew Orde, the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Gray, testified last week that a “perfect storm” of factors led to his death, including his extreme physical exertion and the actions of police to restrain him.

He concluded Gray died as a result of cardiac arrest complicated by police actions to hold him as he experienced an acute behavioural disturbance. Testifying as an expert witness, Orde pointed specifically to police actions, including “neck compression,” blunt force injuries, the use of pepper spray, forcing Gray onto his stomach and handcuffing him behind his back.

“In the context of someone who’s extremely fatigued, (whose) body is fully ramped up … I think these issues would be enough to tip him over the edge,” Orde told the jury on Thursday.

Gray’s family has attended each day of the inquest, calling for improved de-escalation and mental health training for police, as well as consequences for the officers who beat him.

To date, a single police officer has apologized to the family during the inquest. After testifying on April 24, Const. John Gravengard looked at Gray’s parents and said he is, “truly sorry to the family for your son’s loss … it’s not easy and I’m truly sorry.”

A years-long investigation by B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office’s ultimately found reasonable grounds to believe police may have committed an offence during Gray’s arrest, and submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The service announced in late 2020, however, it would not pursue charges against the officers, citing a lack of evidence a crime was committed, and no witnesses beyond the officers involved in the struggle.

A separate discipline proceeding is ongoing in connection to Gray’s death which could result in the dismissal of the seven Vancouver police officers who remain on active duty. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has said there is no timeline for when a decision must be made.

The inquest heard that on the day of his death, Gray was making a delivery to a florists’ supply shop in Vancouver as part of his business on the Sunshine Coast.

Witnesses said he swore at, and sprayed a woman with a garden hose while shirtless, before walking in circles, yelling, and running into the street. Police then responded to a 911 call about an agitated man.

Gray’s family has described him as a goofy, kind, loyal and much-beloved man with many friends. His sister Melissa Gray told reporters he was innocent and experiencing a mental health crisis, and police have repeatedly lied about the circumstances around his death.

“We are not going away,” Melissa said on April 27. “We will fight for the rest of our lives — for my brother, that this doesn’t happen to somebody else who was in mental health crisis.”

The family has said it is pleased that expert testimony has shown Gray was not intoxicated by any substance when he died, and that he likely wouldn’t have died had it not been for the Vancouver police action’s on Aug. 13, 2015.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey