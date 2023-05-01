Menu

Traffic

Manitoba revs up safety awareness with launch of motorcycle month

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:06 pm
The province is looking to increase safety awareness when it comes to motorcycles.
The province is looking to increase safety awareness when it comes to motorcycles. File / Pixabay
With spring weather finally — hopefully — here to stay, the province is hoping to raise awareness about motorcyclists in Manitoba.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the provincial government’s proclamation of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, with the goal of promoting safety among riders and awareness and caution for all other motorists sharing the road with motorcycles.

“Spring is the start of riding season as more motorcycles return to our streets, highways and roads,” Piwniuk said.

“We remind all motorists that safe driving and riding practices should be exercised and to always be on alert and to share the roads with motorcyclists. All road users have the right to travel safely on our roadways.”

The minister said the province will work with organizations like the Coalition of Manitoba Motorcycle Groups (CMMG) throughout the month to promote road safety across Manitoba.

“It is not only important that motorists watch for motorcycles, but as well that motorcyclists be reminded of their responsibility to maintain that ‘safety bubble’ around them by being visible, maintaining safe traffic separations and riding at speeds appropriate for the unpredictable spring road conditions,” Carolyn Peters, CMMG president, said in a release.

