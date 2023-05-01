More than 40 active wildfires burn in B.C. with 10 sparked over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

At least 10 wildfires have been sparked in the past 48 hours in B.C. as temperatures were high across much of the province.

There are now about 44 active wildfires in B.C.

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service are focused on two fires of note: the Dripping Water wildfire, southeast of Alexis Creek; and the Lost Valley fire, east of Pressy Lake and north of Bandello Lake.

The Dripping Water fire is considered out of control and is now an estimated 200 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert has been issued in connection with this fire.

The Lost Valley fire was discovered on Saturday and is currently estimated to be about 113 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert for 27 properties has been issued due to this fire.

Both wildfires are said to be human-caused.

The Snake Road fire near Merritt is now being held. That fire led to the temporary closure of Highway 97C on Saturday.

“What you’re seeing burning right now is the dead vegetation that died over winter,” Nicole Bonnett, a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, told Global News.

“That’s been further compounded by the drought we went into the winter with so once we see a change in weather … spring precipitation … we will see what our later fire season looks like.”