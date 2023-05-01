SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

More than 40 active wildfires burn in B.C. with 10 sparked over the weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 12:31 pm
The Dripping Water wildfire as seen from the air. View image in full screen
The Dripping Water wildfire as seen from the air. BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least 10 wildfires have been sparked in the past 48 hours in B.C. as temperatures were high across much of the province.

There are now about 44 active wildfires in B.C.

Crews with the BC Wildfire Service are focused on two fires of note: the Dripping Water wildfire, southeast of Alexis Creek; and the Lost Valley fire, east of Pressy Lake and north of Bandello Lake.

The Dripping Water fire is considered out of control and is now an estimated 200 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert has been issued in connection with this fire.

Click to play video: 'Chance of drought looms with rainfall well below average in parts of B.C.'
Chance of drought looms with rainfall well below average in parts of B.C.

The Lost Valley fire was discovered on Saturday and is currently estimated to be about 113 hectares in size.

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation alert for 27 properties has been issued due to this fire.

Both wildfires are said to be human-caused.

Click to play video: 'How will 2023 compare to previous flood and fire seasons?'
How will 2023 compare to previous flood and fire seasons?

The Snake Road fire near Merritt is now being held. That fire led to the temporary closure of Highway 97C on Saturday.

Trending Now

“What you’re seeing burning right now is the dead vegetation that died over winter,” Nicole Bonnett, a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, told Global News.

“That’s been further compounded by the drought we went into the winter with so once we see a change in weather … spring precipitation … we will see what our later fire season looks like.”

More on Canada
WildfireBC WildfireBC firesWildfires in BCBC wildfires latestBC wildfires todaybc wildfire responseBC wildfire locationsBC wildfire numbersBC wildfires 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers