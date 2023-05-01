Menu

Crime

Peterborough robbery, car jacking suspect remains on the loose

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:04 am
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect in a car jacking on April 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect in a car jacking on April 29, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police continue to search for a suspect following a reported robbery and carjacking in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne Street and The Parkway after a woman reported her vehicle was stolen at knifepoint by a man.

The victim was not injured.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle on The Parkway and pursued it onto Highway 115. However, police say the vehicle exited the highway and continued north on Highway 7.

“Officers were unable to safely deploy a spike belt before the vehicle turned onto Lansdowne Street at a high rate of speed and headed back toward the City of Peterborough,” police stated Monday. “The pursuit was then called off for safety reasons.”

The investigation determined the suspect had first arrived at the parking lot in a pickup truck which had been reported stolen in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday evening.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, standing five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches, and weighing over 200 pounds. He is balding, was unshaven, and was wearing a large white T-shirt and dark pants.

The vehicle reported stolen was a black, four-door 2010 Toyota Corolla with licence plate BNEJ 017.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

 

