Fallout over B.C.’s Surrey policing recommendation and ‘surprise’ funding

It was a heavily anticipated announcement with an additional twist, as not only has B.C. recommended Surrey move forward with its municipal police service but it’s also willing to give a surprise financial boost of $150 million over five years.

Now other municipalities are asking the province: ‘What about us?’

“The number of mayors and other councillors that are now calling me and saying, ‘We want the money too, like if they’re throwing around money to local government, we want some over here,’” said Brenda Locke, Surrey’s mayor.

7:45 Political Panel: Surrey policing reaction

One of those questioning the funding decision is the Township of Langley mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

“What about other municipalities with similar infrastructure challenges that are significant?” said Eric Woodward. “From North Vancouver to transit shortfalls, to all kinds of infrastructure issues. There seems to be endless money for the City of Surrey, but not so much for the rest of us.”

Municipalities like New Westminster question why Surrey gets to jump the cue when it’s been waiting for provincial funding for specific needs.

“I think all of us in local governments across the region were surprised by the province’s surprise offer of at least $150 million to Surrey in its ongoing debate over who should police the city,” said New Westminster councillor Daniel Fontaine.

“It was a surprise because the entire transition issue belongs in the lap of Surrey council and somehow the province is stepping up to pay part of the bill, something it was not prepared to do until now.”

5:47 Surrey Mayor vows to keep the

Story continues below advertisement

“The province is not playing favourites, (it’s) dealing with a situation in Surrey which not only impacts Surrey but all communities across the province,” B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth told Global News on Sunday.

“(It impacts) those that are policed by the RCMP and when it comes to support for local governments, we have just given municipalities $1 billion this year in direct grants that they get to determine where that money goes.”

At least one neighbouring municipality said they support the move to the Surrey Police Service.

“If (Surrey) switches back to RCMP, it would create further instability for Metro Vancouver and throughout B.C.,” Langley Mayor Nathan Pachal told Global News.

“For me, staying the course (with Surrey Police Services) creates that stability so that were assured that there are RCMP members available for Langley and other detachments.”

So far, Surrey’s mayor and council have doubled down on their pledge to go against the province’s recommendation and keep the RCMP.