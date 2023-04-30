Body found at fire in Asian Canadian Benevolent Association electrical room

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver firefighters found the body of a man when responding to a fire on Dunlevy Avenue, Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Vancouver Fire Rescue arrived at the fire which was at the back of the Asian Canadian Benevolent Association building.

Vancouver police said the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a single-room in the parking lot, where the fire is believed to have been started.

Life-saving attempts were made but were unsuccessful, police said.

“Firefighters made their way into what turned out to be the electrical room, (and) found an adult male,” said Asst. Chief Keith Stewart.

“(We) attempted to revive him using CPR, but EHS pronounced him dead at the scene.”

The fire was knocked down “relatively quickly,” Stewart said.

The man is believed to have been staying in the room as there were personal belongings inside.

Early indications have fire investigators believing the fire was accidental.

The BC Coroners Service is looking into the cause of death.

The Asian Canadian Benevolent Association said the man who died was not associated with the organization.

The power to the building is now out due to the damage in the electrical room.

“We have a lot of food that we provide to the homeless, our elders and other low-income housing,” said Ky Co, vice-president of the Asian Canadian Benevolent Association.

“We have never dealt with something like this before. The room is completely melted.”

Co said he hasn’t checked on the electrical room for two weeks, and the man must have gained entry in that time.