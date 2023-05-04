Menu

Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: Did the Scots invent rock’n’roll?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 4, 2023 9:00 am
So here’s a question: who invented rock’n’roll music?  Was it Elvis?  Was it Bill Haley and the Comets?  Was it any number of R&B performers from the American South in the late 40s?  Or was it….the Scots?

In 2006, a Scottish website called Scotland Now published a theory that modern rock music was shaped by Scotsmen who settled in the New World in the 1700s.  They say that the quarter-million Scottish folk took their folk songs with them and over the years, these songs mutated and evolved into what we would call rock’n’roll.

So is it true?  It’s a nice idea, but musicologists and academics say that this is a good try, but it has little (if any) no basis in reality.

 

