Ongoing History Daily: Did the Scots invent rock’n’roll?

So here’s a question: who invented rock’n’roll music? Was it Elvis? Was it Bill Haley and the Comets? Was it any number of R&B performers from the American South in the late 40s? Or was it….the Scots?

In 2006, a Scottish website called Scotland Now published a theory that modern rock music was shaped by Scotsmen who settled in the New World in the 1700s. They say that the quarter-million Scottish folk took their folk songs with them and over the years, these songs mutated and evolved into what we would call rock’n’roll.

So is it true? It’s a nice idea, but musicologists and academics say that this is a good try, but it has little (if any) no basis in reality.