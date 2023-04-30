Stoney Creek Sabres win 2023 Esso Cup

For the first time in the team’s history, the Stoney Creek Sabres won the Esso Cup, which is Canada’s U-18 National Club Championship.

The Sabres did so by beating the Fraser Valley Rush 5-4 in the gold medal game Saturday in Prince Albert, Sask.

Madison Burr, of Paris, Ont., was named the player of the game, scoring the winning goal with just 1:20 left in the third period.

It was one of four goals scored by the Sabres in that period.

“At the beginning of the year, I did not know if we would make it here. It was just a dream, and now that dream has come true,” Burr said. “We are such a close group. We are always spending time together and we all get along very well, and it is so special to share this moment with our entire team.”

Sabres head coach Taylor Abbott called the championship a once-in-a-lifetime experience

“Our players might not realize how special this moment is right now, but it is definitely something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”