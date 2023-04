Send this page to someone via email

One person has been killed and two others injured after a shooting in northeast Calgary Saturday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Martindale Blvd.

Police say one person has been killed and two others have been taken to hospital. One is in serious life-threatening conditions and the other is in serious but stable condition.

Calgary Police Service homicide investigators are now on the scene.