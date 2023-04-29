Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man arrested in Alberta, facing charges for grandparent scam

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 4:18 pm
Nigel Nyembwe has been charged with fraud for allegedly defrauded a woman in Foothills County, Alta. View image in full screen
Nigel Nyembwe has been charged with fraud for allegedly defrauded a woman in Foothills County, Alta. Courtesy of: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Okotoks RCMP arrested an Ottawa man on Thursday for allegedly defrauding a Foothills County resident of a large amount of money in a grandparent scam.

The woman received a call from a person claiming to be a lawyer, saying her great nephew was in jail and needed bail money – a request consistent with warnings from police about the grandparent scam.

After an investigation, police identified a male suspect and obtained a search warrant for his temporary residence in Calgary. Police recovered the victim’s money in the residence and 22-year-old Nigel Nyembwe has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and attempted fraud over $5,000. Additional charges are pending. He has been remanded to custody following a judicial hearing and will appear in court in Cochrane, Alta. on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Police say there is evidence of more victims of the scam conducted by Nyembwe and police are trying to locate these victims.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

 

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPFraudCalgaryAlberta crimeGrandparent scamOkotoks RCMPAlberta grandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers