Warning issued after high-risk sex offender a no-show at Vancouver halfway house

The Vancouver Police Department is warning the public that a high-risk sex offender is at large after failing to return to his halfway house.

Kenneth Nolan Kirton failed to return to his East Vancouver halfway house Friday.

“Kirton, 56, is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release.

“He is currently bound by a long-term supervision order that includes a requirement that he reside at a halfway house”

Police describe Kirton as five-foot-six in height, around 165 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve sweater, dark blue jeans and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone who sees Kirton is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

It is not the first time Kirton has failed to return to his halfway house.

In April 2022, Kirton was arrested for disappearing from the facility.

Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a long-term supervision order. Police have been monitoring his activities since March 2020.