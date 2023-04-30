London, Ont. lifts overnight parking ban on city streets

See more sharing options

Starting Monday, May 1, the City of London, Ont., will be lifting its overnight street parking ban.

The ban prohibits vehicles to park on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Overnight parking is allowed on most city streets unless noted otherwise.

Starting Monday, the on-street overnight parking ban in #LdnOnt is lifted and a parking pass is no longer required to park on streets overnight.https://t.co/wUDgHPNYqT#Parking pic.twitter.com/YFe6uJdzXb — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) April 28, 2023

The City says this does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes and trailers as they have their own regulations.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets for more than 18 hours at a time.

Overnight parking is not allowed where parking is prohibited or restricted, such as in front of fire hydrants, or on boulevards, front lawns, or streets identified by signs as being enforced.

The overnight parking ban will be in place again starting Nov. 1. to facilitate snow clearing through the winter.