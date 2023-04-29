Menu

Canada

Sudden-death investigation closes Rupert Street and SkyTrain station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 1:41 pm
Sudden death Rupert View image in full screen
Police are investigating a sudden death at Rupert SkyTrain Station.
Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a sudden death Saturday morning.

A body was found in Rupert SkyTrain Station, prompting the closure of the station and Rupert Street northbound for police investigation.

SkyTrains remained operational but passed through without stopping at Rupert.

While a cause of death is yet to be determined, police said early indicators suggest it may have been the result of a medical emergency.

The BC Coroner has been called in.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

vancouver policeBody FoundSudden Deathmetro vancouver transit policeBC CoronerRupert StreetRupert SkyTrain stationSudden death vancouver
