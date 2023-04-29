Sudden-death investigation closes Rupert Street and SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a sudden death Saturday morning.

A body was found in Rupert SkyTrain Station, prompting the closure of the station and Rupert Street northbound for police investigation.

SkyTrains remained operational but passed through without stopping at Rupert.

While a cause of death is yet to be determined, police said early indicators suggest it may have been the result of a medical emergency.

The BC Coroner has been called in.

Police said there is no risk to the public.