Charges laid in connection with attempted Chilliwack, B.C. bank robbery

The man accused of an attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday that resulted in a standoff with police has been criminally charged.

Eric Hansen is facing charges of robbery and using an imitation firearm while committing a robbery, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday.

RCMP responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a CIBC branch in Chilliwack’s Salish Plaza around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident drew a massive police presence, including members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services.

Police were able to talk a 64-year-old man out of the building peacefully after a standoff that lasted about 90 minutes.

Hansen was due in court on Friday.