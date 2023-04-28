Menu

Crime

Charges laid in connection with attempted Chilliwack, B.C. bank robbery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack RCMP respond to report of armed bank robbery'
Chilliwack RCMP respond to report of armed bank robbery
WATCH: Tense moments in Chilliwack on Thursday, after virtually every available police resource was called to an armed bank robbery. Paul Johnson reports.
The man accused of an attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday that resulted in a standoff with police has been criminally charged.

Eric Hansen is facing charges of robbery and using an imitation firearm while committing a robbery, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday.

RCMP responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a CIBC branch in Chilliwack’s Salish Plaza around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident drew a massive police presence, including members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services.

Trending Now

Police were able to talk a 64-year-old man out of the building peacefully after a standoff that lasted about 90 minutes.

Hansen was due in court on Friday.

