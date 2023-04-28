‘Disheartening theft’: Two arrested in van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested last week, say Kelowna RCMP, after being found in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the male driver and female passenger were arrested at a gas station just off Highway 33 East on Friday, April 21, just after 3 a.m.

The vehicle they were seen driving in was a Ford Econovan had that been stolen from a Rutland daycare provider just two days prior, on April 19.

Kelowna RCMP say the driver, who is well known to them, has been charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property and several court-order breaches.

He’s currently in custody, with his next court appearance being May 8.

Meanwhile, the passenger, who’s also known to police, has been charged with possession of stolen property but was released from custody.

“The Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team actively monitors these types of offenders, utilizing specialized training and have taken a no-tolerance approach to those who routinely victimize members of our community,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

“This particular incident is disheartening as the vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it.

“Our officers are determined to continue their focus on repeat offenders to advance the Kelowna RCMP’s commitment in building a safer community and reducing property crime.”

