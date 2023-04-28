Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Disheartening theft’: Two arrested in van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 5:42 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
File photo. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested last week, say Kelowna RCMP, after being found in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the male driver and female passenger were arrested at a gas station just off Highway 33 East on Friday, April 21, just after 3 a.m.

The vehicle they were seen driving in was a Ford Econovan had that been stolen from a Rutland daycare provider just two days prior, on April 19.

Click to play video: 'Public safety rallies held across BC'
Public safety rallies held across BC

Kelowna RCMP say the driver, who is well known to them, has been charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property and several court-order breaches.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s currently in custody, with his next court appearance being May 8.

Meanwhile, the passenger, who’s also known to police, has been charged with possession of stolen property but was released from custody.

Click to play video: 'Vandalism spree in Kelowna’s Pandosy Village area involves some 30 businesses'
Vandalism spree in Kelowna’s Pandosy Village area involves some 30 businesses

“The Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team actively monitors these types of offenders, utilizing specialized training and have taken a no-tolerance approach to those who routinely victimize members of our community,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

Trending Now

“This particular incident is disheartening as the vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it.

“Our officers are determined to continue their focus on repeat offenders to advance the Kelowna RCMP’s commitment in building a safer community and reducing property crime.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Concerns mounting over crime in Kelowna'
Concerns mounting over crime in Kelowna
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPRutlandHighway 33daycare van stolenKelowna van stolenvan stolen from daycare
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers