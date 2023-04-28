Menu

National

Canada

Beloved Cap-Acadie, N.B. restaurant reopens a year after burning down in suspicious fire

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Beloved N.B. takeout spot reopens 1 year after fire'
Beloved N.B. takeout spot reopens 1 year after fire
A popular takeout spot in rural Cap-Acadie has reopened almost exactly one year after burning to the ground. Chez Camille has been part of the community for more than 50 years, and residents were relieved to see it rebuilt. Suzanne Lapointe has more.
Loyal customers filled the parking lot of the newly rebuilt Chez Camille restaurant in Cap-Pelé, located in the newly amalgamated community of Cap-Acadie, N.B., on Friday, almost exactly a year after it burned to the ground.

“I was actually in the parking lot at 10:57 (a.m.),” said customer Bradley Ouellet, who showed up exactly three minutes before opening.

“I missed their food so much, I missed the great workers, they’re very friendly and kind people.”

The original building burned down on April 24, 2022, early in the morning.

Read more: Cap-Pelé Chamber of Commerce concerned about suspicious fire

No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt.

The provincial RCMP called the fire suspicious, linking it to a string of fires in the Southeast District that started in 2019.

The incidents are still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap Pele, N.B. under investigation by RCMP'
Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap Pele, N.B. under investigation by RCMP

The restaurant has been a staple in the small rural community for decades.

“The old building lasted 50 years,” owner Bradley Powers said on Friday. “So hopefully this one will last 50 too.”

He ran a food truck in the location last summer and took the opportunity to build a new restaurant triple the size of the old one.

He said the new building is “state of the art.”

He said it was paid for through a combination of their insurance claim, profits from previous years, “a lot of luck and a few bank loans.”

Read more: Fire that destroyed Cap-Pelé restaurant deemed suspicious as RCMP investigate string of fires

Customers like Céline Bourque were impressed with the new building.

“It’s gorgeous,” Bourque said. “It’s absolutely beautiful it’s nice and spacious and the mural inside is absolutely gorgeous.”

The mural depicts a fishing boat, along with the original owners of the business.

A mural inside the restaurant depicts the original owners with a lobster View image in full screen
Suzanne Lapointe / Global News

“There was nothing left of the old building,” Powers said. “So in honouring where we came from we thought we’d put a big mural of the founders.”

Powers bought the restaurant in 2018.

When reached for comment, the provincial RCMP referred Global News to the Shediac RCMP.

The Shediac RCMP did not respond to a request for comment before publication time.

