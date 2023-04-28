Police looking to ID man wanted in Toronto retail robbery spree

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a man wanted in seven different retail robberies in the west part of the city over a week-long period.

Police said the robbery spree happened between April 21 and April 27.

Investigators allege a masked man would walk into each of the stores to the checkout counter “acting like a customer and asked the employee(s) about making a purchase or engaged them in conversation.”

He would then allegedly pull out a knife and demand they hand over cash, police said.

In six of the seven robberies, police said the suspect was able to get away with cash.

Police said the seven robbery calls came from retail stores in the following areas: Finch Avenue West & Duncanwoods Drive, Finch Avenue West & Jane Street, Sheppard Avenue West & Weston Road, Bloor Street West & Jane Street, Eglinton Avenue West & Jane Street and Wilson Avenue & Jane Street.

Security camera images of the suspect were released by police. The suspect is described as being 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-10 to six feet tall with a medium build.

Police said the suspect is “considered armed and dangerous” and warn residents not to approach and call 911.

View image in full screen Image of the suspect wanted in a Toronto retail robbery spree. Toronto Police