S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as energy stocks help lead the way higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the energy stocks helped lead the way higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.58 points at 20,630.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.84 points at 33,954.00. The S&P 500 index was up 12.72 points at 4,148.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.21 points at 12,142.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.46 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.17 at US$75.93 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.41 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$2,003.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.87 a pound.