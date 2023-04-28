Eighth person charged in Project Hammer investigation: Guelph police

Guelph police say they’ve arrested an eighth person in the Project Hammer investigation.
Local authorities said police officers were in the area of Silvercreek Parkway on Thursday afternoon when they say they saw a drug deal.
The individual is reportedly known to be wanted in the 10-month drug trafficking investigation.
The accused was seen briefly meeting with a second man, also from Guelph, in what investigators believe was a drug transaction.
Officers stopped the first man and a search led to them finding $330 in cash. Then, police said they stopped and searched the second man and found a small amount of suspected cocaine.
A 26-year-old man is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
A 48-year-old man, also from Guelph, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
