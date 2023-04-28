Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 28

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan, road construction and arena feedback.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Never forgotten: Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan.

The theme this year is “never forgotten,” honouring the missing and supporting their families.

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre discusses this year’s campaign to bring awareness and hopefully resolution for the families struggling with these unresolved cases.

4:19 Never forgotten: Missing person’s week in Saskatchewan

Road construction underway in Saskatoon and arena feedback

With the weather turning warmer, the city is gearing up for road construction season.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer looks at some of the major road work taking place in the city.

Donauer also looks at how people can have their say on the direction council should take on a new downtown arena and entertainment district.

4:49 Road construction underway in Saskatoon and arena feedback

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 28

Wonderful spring weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, April 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.