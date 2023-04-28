Menu

Canada

Burton Cummings announced to close out Saskatoon EX grandstand concert

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:26 am
Legendary rocker, Burton Cummings will be taking the stage.
Legendary rocker, Burton Cummings will be taking the stage. Bobby Bank/WireImage
Burton Cummings will be taking the stage at the Saskatoon EX in August.

Prairieland Park said the Canadian performer will close out the SaskTel Grandstand summer concert series on Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Cummings is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Prairie Music Hall of Fame, a six-time Juno Award winner, and has won many other awards.

All shows at the Saskatoon EX are free with admission.

The Saskatoon EX runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13, with shows running from noon to midnight daily.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsPrairieland ParkSaskatoon EXBurton CummingsCanadian Music Hall of FameJuno Award
