Burton Cummings announced to close out Saskatoon EX grandstand concert

Burton Cummings will be taking the stage at the Saskatoon EX in August.
Prairieland Park said the Canadian performer will close out the SaskTel Grandstand summer concert series on Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
Cummings is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Prairie Music Hall of Fame, a six-time Juno Award winner, and has won many other awards.
All shows at the Saskatoon EX are free with admission.
The Saskatoon EX runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13, with shows running from noon to midnight daily.
