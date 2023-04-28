PSAC strike: No talk of back-to-work legislation as negotiations continue

Send this page to someone via email

Workers in Canada’s largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.

Both sides are facing pressure to reach a deal, though there is no talk of back-to-work legislation being on the way.

According to an update from Treasury Board President Mona Fortier earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

The federal government is offering a nine per cent wage increase over three years, backdated to 2021.

Meanwhile, the union says it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time – but is not revealing the new number.

As the strike continues, Canadians are facing a wide range of federal service disruptions ranging from immigration services to passport applications.