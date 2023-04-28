Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

PSAC strike: No talk of back-to-work legislation as negotiations continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 6:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians split on PSAC strike — but most aren’t paying attention: poll'
Canadians split on PSAC strike — but most aren’t paying attention: poll
WATCH: Canadians split on PSAC strike — but most aren't paying attention: poll
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Workers in Canada’s largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.

Both sides are facing pressure to reach a deal, though there is no talk of back-to-work legislation being on the way.

According to an update from Treasury Board President Mona Fortier earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

The federal government is offering a nine per cent wage increase over three years, backdated to 2021.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the union says it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time – but is not revealing the new number.

As the strike continues, Canadians are facing a wide range of federal service disruptions ranging from immigration services to passport applications.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Canada NewsPSACpsac strikeFederal Workers StrikePSAC strike todayPublic Servants Strikegovernment strike 2023is the government still on strikepsac strike 2023 update todaystrike updatesPSAC strikePSAC strike updatePublic Serfice Alliance of Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers