‘Expect delays’: 2 lanes of Highway 400 closed near Aurora after collision, OPP says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 4:55 pm
Minor injuries were reported after a three-vehicle collision along Highway 400 near Canal Road on April 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Minor injuries were reported after a three-vehicle collision along Highway 400 near Canal Road on April 27, 2023. OPP / Twitter
Police say only minor injuries were reported after a three-vehicle collision along Highway 400 near Aurora.

In a tweet at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Canal Road.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of the vehicles involved in the collision — a delivery truck — ended up in the ditch.

“The driver was able to get out,” he said. “Only minor injuries reported at this time.”

Schmidt said two of the northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed, adding that there were “heavy delays” in the area.

“We also have slowdowns on the southbound side because of the visual distraction,” he said.

According to Schmidt, the investigation is ongoing.

“We hope to have all lanes clear soon, but do expect delays,” he said.

