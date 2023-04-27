‘Expect delays’: 2 lanes of Highway 400 closed near Aurora after collision, OPP says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say only minor injuries were reported after a three-vehicle collision along Highway 400 near Aurora.

In a tweet at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Canal Road.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of the vehicles involved in the collision — a delivery truck — ended up in the ditch.

“The driver was able to get out,” he said. “Only minor injuries reported at this time.”

Schmidt said two of the northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed, adding that there were “heavy delays” in the area.

“We also have slowdowns on the southbound side because of the visual distraction,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Schmidt, the investigation is ongoing.

“We hope to have all lanes clear soon, but do expect delays,” he said.