Crime

RCMP arrest one man after ‘active and unfolding incident’ at Chilliwack bank

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 4:22 pm
RCMP are seen outside a CIBC branch in Chilliwack during a police incident on Thursday, April 27. View image in full screen
RCMP are seen outside a CIBC branch in Chilliwack during a police incident on Thursday, April 27. Courtesy Kevin Kostyshin
One man is in custody following a police incident that drew dozens of RCMP officers to a Chilliwack shopping centre on Thursday.

Video posted to social media appeared to show Mounties focused on a CIBC branch at Salish Plaza in the 9200 block of Young Road.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

RCMP had also called on people not to share any information that could affect their response.

Police are expected to provide more details Thursday afternoon.

More to come…

