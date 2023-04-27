RCMP arrest one man after ‘active and unfolding incident’ at Chilliwack bank

One man is in custody following a police incident that drew dozens of RCMP officers to a Chilliwack shopping centre on Thursday.
Video posted to social media appeared to show Mounties focused on a CIBC branch at Salish Plaza in the 9200 block of Young Road.
Police urged people to avoid the area.
Trending Now
RCMP had also called on people not to share any information that could affect their response.
Police are expected to provide more details Thursday afternoon.
More to come…
More on Crime
- Saskatchewan RCMP present James Smith Cree Nation stabbings timeline
- Quebec man gets prison time for creating AI-generated child pornography
- Almost 90% of N.S. teachers believe school violence on the rise: survey
- Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash
Comments