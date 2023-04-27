RCMP arrest one man after ‘active and unfolding incident’ at Chilliwack bank

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody following a police incident that drew dozens of RCMP officers to a Chilliwack shopping centre on Thursday.

Video posted to social media appeared to show Mounties focused on a CIBC branch at Salish Plaza in the 9200 block of Young Road.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently on scene of an active and unfolding situation in the 9200 block of Young Road. Please avoid the area. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details/police locations on social media. More info to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

One man is in custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media and the public for their cooperation. Full media release to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

Police urged people to avoid the area.

RCMP had also called on people not to share any information that could affect their response.

Police are expected to provide more details Thursday afternoon.

More to come…